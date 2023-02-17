Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
Land of Sleeper
Missing Piece/Rocket
Feb 17, 2023 Web Exclusive
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Newcastle, England’s finest purveyors of 10-ton riffola and overdriven doom, return with a third album of relentless intensity, unforgiving heft, and mesmeric miasma.
Its pounding power and stoner grooves are cut through by Matthew Baty’s hell’s gate vocals, offering intriguing, occasionally optimistic lyrics such as “Now that’s there’s love in our life/We’re finally feeling like we’re alive” on the rampaging “Terror’s Pillow” and “Before we go, here we will leave fragments of hope” on “Big Rig” (RIP Brodie Lee).
Obviously there’s plenty of taut aggression, Sabbath savagery, and cathartic brutality here, particularly on the racing, pit-ready “Mr Medicine,” but there’s also stylistic diversity, delicacy even, on “The Weatherman,” in which a choral chant gives way to a squalling scream of guitar, and closer “Ball Lightning,” which toys with a more improvisational, stripped-down dynamic built over a repeatedly struck piano chord.
Hypnotic, heartfelt, and cement-heavy, Land of Sleeper continues Pigs x7’s onward march to growling metallic glory. (www.pigsx7.com)
Author rating: 7.5/10
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- koleżanka on “Alone with the Sound the Mind Makes” and Her Musical Inspiration (Interview) — koleżanka
- Premiere: Ghost Love Shares New Video for New Single “Mourners Disco” (News) — Ghost Love
- Land of Sleeper (Review) — Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
- Peter Bjorn and John’s Peter Morén Announces Album as SunYears, Shares New Song with Jess Williamson (News) — Peter Bjorn and John, Peter Morén, SunYears, Jess Williamson
- Kid Kapichi, Monakis, SNAYX @ Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK, 6th February, 2023 (Review) — Kid Kapichi, SNAYX, Monakis
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.