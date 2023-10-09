

Lauren Mayberry Lauren Mayberry

Lauren Mayberry, Kaeto Lauren Mayberry @ Manchester Academy, UK, October 7, 2023,

Photography by Andy Von Pip Web Exclusive



After thanking the audience for buying tickets to a gig which consists primarily of unknown songs, CHVRCHES singer-songwriter Lauren Mayberry launches into a selection of songs which mark the beginning of her solo career. Clearly, the congregation is packed with CHVRCHES fans, but Mayberry’s solo material draws from a more eclectic palette. Her exquisite voice is front and centre, while her ear for melody is apparent. Combined with her affable Glaswegian charm and her dislike of the Tory government (who recently held their annual conference in Manchester, the home of socialism), it means she’s preaching to the choir from the get-go.

Lauren Mayberry

Arriving on stage to Liza Minelli’s “Maybe This Time,” Mayberry is a whirl of beautifully attired energy, stomping and spinning about the stage, throwing her mic stand around with more rock and roll attitude than Steven Tyler while delivering a set of dark, sophisticated elegance. “Bird,” “Under The Knife,” and the propulsive pop rush of “Crocodile Tears” are every bit as compelling and enjoyable as her previous work.

Lauren Mayberry

Additionally, she mixed things up with a few well-chosen covers in the form of “Like A Prayer”, which bizarrely elicited a “boo” from one misguided attendee, as Mayberry pointed out, “You’re basically booing Madonna”. In line with Mayberry’s ambition to cover a local band on each tour date, she also delivers a version of the taxman’s favourite band Take That in the shape of “Back for Good” — The latter certainly benefiting both from Mayberry’s wonderful vocals and the complete absence of anything resembling Gary Barlow. On tonight’s showing, she exudes star quality. A forthcoming solo album promises to be rather special, and she certainly has everything it takes to scale new heights as a solo artist.

Lauren Mayberry

A word too for the opening act Kaeto, who, when she’d warmed up, produced a stunning set. Stylistically hard to pin down, but with a mesmerizing, timeless quality to her voice and a unique style, she is definitely an artist to keep your ears peeled for in the coming weeks. Quite brilliant!”

Kaeto

Set List

Intro : Liza Minelli: Maybe This Time,

Bird

Change Shapes

Mantra Intro

Mantra

Under the Knife

Shame Intro

Shame

Like a Prayer (Madonna Cover)

Are You Awake? Intro

Are You Awake?

Are You Awake? Outro

Crocodile Tears

Back for Good ( Take That Cover)

Sorry, Etc.

Lauren Mayberry

Lauren Mayberry

Kaeto