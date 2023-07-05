



Paul B. Cutler Les Fleurs In the Red

Given that Paul B. Cutler has been making records since the late ’70s, it’s amazing that this is the first album he’s ever released under his own name.



Cutler is best known as the guitarist and main songwriter of 45 Grave, one of the greatest horror punk and death rock groups of the ’80s. He’s also known for Vox Pop (who formed alongside 45 Grave with almost the same lineup, but only released two singles) and as a member of The Dream Syndicate (who he also produced early on) in the mid to late ’80s, amongst other things. Before they moved to LA in early 1978, he formed Phoenix’s first punk band The Consumers and it was this connection that inadvertently led to the release of this album, funny enough. The Consumers’ All of My Friends are Dead LP was recorded in 1977, but not released until Larry Hardy’s In the Red Recordings put out it in 1995. Hardy subsequently encouraged Cutler to record new music for release on In the Red and so now we have this.



Produced by Brad Laner (Medicine, Savage Republic, et al.), who also contributes keyboards and percussion here, with the rest of the instruments and the vocals handled by Cutler himself, this music defies easy characterization. Sure, there are elements of his old bands here, but there are elements of heavy psychedelic rock, noise, and industrial rock here as well. Cutler certainly hasn’t mellowed as he’s gotten older, but pulls it off convincingly. Of note, also, is the stunning cover illustrated and laid out by Cutler (a prominent visual artist who worked for Goldenvoice for 25 years and created the Coachella logo that’s still used to this day) along with the “red and pink burst” colored vinyl. (http://www.intheredrecords.com/collections/paul-b-cutler)

Author rating: 7.5/10