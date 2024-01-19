



Sleater-Kinney Little Rope Loma Vista

Web Exclusive

Sleater-Kinney need no introduction. As you know, they are synonymous with the riot grrrl movement and have been entertaining us with a terrific variety of post-punk with surging guitar riffs and a sassy attitude since their self-titled debut in 1995. If anything, their eleventh studio album, Little Rope, is a statement to their staying power. You don’t survive in the music business as long as Sleater-Kinney has unless you have talent and are doing something right.

Little Rope is the band’s second album recorded after the departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss in 2019 and contains most of what you would expect from a Sleater-Kinney album: infectious, dirty pop melodies strategically hidden amongst the passionate, sneering guitars, and emotionally charged vocals. But while they may have lost a drummer, they haven’t lost a beat. Working with famed producer John Congleton, the duo of Corin Tucker (vocals and guitar) and Carrie Brownstein (guitar and vocals) have crafted an album of edgy, hard-hitting guitar rock with just the right amount of shifty pop smarts.

The album roars to life with first single and album opener, “Hell,” that sets the stage with crunchy guitars and sharp licks. “Needlessly Wild” follows and is very The Kills-like with a driving bass line and a catchy hook. Other standout tracks include radio-friendly second single, “Say It Like You Mean It,” whose infectious chorus is both anthemic and memorable, and the peppy “Don’t Feel Right,” with a slight pop groove and wiry guitars. The fury continues beyond the standout tracks with revved up layered arrangements, spirited buzz saw guitar work, and Tucker’s fervent vocals delivered in her signature cosmic wail.

Little Rope is partially influenced by the death of Brownstein’s mother and stepfather in a car accident while vacationing in Italy and the grief that followed. With the 10 tracks on the album, Sleater-Kinney have successfully captured the complex emotions of both our fraught present times and the delicate process of mourning, with taut songwriting coupled with energetic guitar textures, earnest vocals, and pop nuances. Some might even call it a return to form. (www.sleater-kinney.com)

Author rating: 8/10