 Carly Simon: Live at Grand Central (MRI/Legacy) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, January 30th, 2023  
Subscribe

Carly Simon

Live at Grand Central

MRI/Legacy

Jan 30, 2023 Web Exclusive By Ian Rushbury Bookmark and Share


Imagine racing to the train station, ticket in hand and almost late for your connection, only to find your route to the platform was blocked by a Carly Simon gig. That might put an interesting spin on your day. Apparently, Simon was a great friend of Jackie Onassis and before she passed, the former Mrs. Kennedy suggested Simon should perform at Grand Central in New York City. So, in spring 1995, she did.

Live at Grand Central draws heavily from her 1994 album Letters Never Sent, but a few of her signature tunes get played here. “Haven’t Got Time for the Pain” and “That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard it Should Be” sound especially fine and are played beautifully by her highly skilled and sympathetic band. Simon’s voice sound strong and undiminished by time.

Released for the first time as a standalone audio product and Blu-ray, Live at Grand Central won’t win any new converts, but it’s a gift for the aficionados. (www.carlysimon.com)

Author rating: 7/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 3/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent