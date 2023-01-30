Carly Simon
Live at Grand Central
MRI/Legacy
Jan 30, 2023 Web Exclusive
Imagine racing to the train station, ticket in hand and almost late for your connection, only to find your route to the platform was blocked by a Carly Simon gig. That might put an interesting spin on your day. Apparently, Simon was a great friend of Jackie Onassis and before she passed, the former Mrs. Kennedy suggested Simon should perform at Grand Central in New York City. So, in spring 1995, she did.
Live at Grand Central draws heavily from her 1994 album Letters Never Sent, but a few of her signature tunes get played here. “Haven’t Got Time for the Pain” and “That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard it Should Be” sound especially fine and are played beautifully by her highly skilled and sympathetic band. Simon’s voice sound strong and undiminished by time.
Released for the first time as a standalone audio product and Blu-ray, Live at Grand Central won’t win any new converts, but it’s a gift for the aficionados. (www.carlysimon.com)
Author rating: 7/10
Average reader rating: 3/10
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Wings of Desire Share Video For New Song “Runnin’” (News) — Wings of Desire
- Jamojaya (Review) —
- The Smile Announce North American Tour Dates and New Vinyl-Only Live EP (News) — The Smile, Thom Yorke
- Live at Grand Central (Review) — Carly Simon
- Editors, The KVB @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, 25th January, 2023 (Review) — Editors, The KVB
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.