



Carly Simon Live at Grand Central MRI/Legacy

Web Exclusive

Imagine racing to the train station, ticket in hand and almost late for your connection, only to find your route to the platform was blocked by a Carly Simon gig. That might put an interesting spin on your day. Apparently, Simon was a great friend of Jackie Onassis and before she passed, the former Mrs. Kennedy suggested Simon should perform at Grand Central in New York City. So, in spring 1995, she did.

Live at Grand Central draws heavily from her 1994 album Letters Never Sent, but a few of her signature tunes get played here. “Haven’t Got Time for the Pain” and “That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard it Should Be” sound especially fine and are played beautifully by her highly skilled and sympathetic band. Simon’s voice sound strong and undiminished by time.

Released for the first time as a standalone audio product and Blu-ray, Live at Grand Central won’t win any new converts, but it’s a gift for the aficionados. (www.carlysimon.com)

Author rating: 7/10