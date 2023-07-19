



Thee Oh Sees Live at Levitation (2012) Reverb Appreciation Society

Web Exclusive

In the time it takes some bands to decide what studio they’re going to try and contact their muse in, Osees (aka Thee Oh Sees and a bunch of other names) have recorded the entire record and are halfway through the tour to support it. They don’t hang around.

Live at Levitation (2012) is their eighth live album and crams eight tracks, including the 13-minute “Block of Ice” into a tight 40 minutes. It’s a fun ride. Riffs are pummelled into submission and pushed into your brain whether you like it or not.

In frontman John Dwyer’s mind, it’s still 1967 and Roky Erickson is the touchstone. The band are a formidable live unit and where words fail him, Dwyer yelps and hiccoughs while the band crash around him. The last track, “Minotaur,” is slightly less frenetic and sounds a little like Pixies on some really bad acid. That’s not a bad thing, unless you’re in Pixies.

Is Live at Levitation 2012 a good place to start if you want to sample the peculiar delights of Osees? Yeah, I guess. All the component parts are present, but here you get to hear the band tune up and rock out direct from the mixing desk. Loud and intense. It’s great rock and roll. (http://www.theeohsees.com)

Author rating: 7/10