Jawbox
Live at Metro Chicago 2019
Arctic Rodeo
Dec 12, 2022 Web Exclusive
Live at Metro Chicago 2019 is a document of Jawbox’s 2019 “Impartial Overview” tour that also served as a reunion and their first tour since their 1997 breakup (and first show since a one-off 2009 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon). The beautiful 2xLP, released by the German post-hardcore label Arctic Rodeo, is a bonanza for fans.
Recorded (as the title suggests) at Chicago’s long-running Metro club, they were clearly (as evidenced by singer/guitarist J Robbins’ stage banter) enthused to play there, the city that’s influenced them musically from their earliest days (think Naked Raygun, Effigies, Pegboy, who Robbins once played bass for, etc.) and it’s heard in the songs here. Their setlist is mostly focused on their two major label albums—1994’s For Your Own Special Sweetheart and 1996’s self-titled swan song, both originally on Atlantic and since reissued on their own DeSoto imprint. But it does leave in room for even older Dischord-era favorites such as “Grip,” “Dreamless,” and of course “Static,” perhaps their single greatest moment.
Live at Metro Chicago 2019 is spread out over four sides and housed in a gatefold sleeve with full color insert booklets and four labels showcasing live photos of each band member (although it should be noted that guitarist Bill Barbot has since been replaced by War on Women guitarist Brooks Harlan, who was also in the Robbins-fronted Office of Future Plans from 2011 to 2016). This is a stunning package that nicely encapsulates Jawbox’s thrilling return to action. (www.jawbox.band)
Author rating: 8.5/10
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: Paramore, Caroline Polachek, H. Hawkline, Young Fathers, and More (News) — Songs of the Week, Paramore, Caroline Polachek, H. Hawkline, Young Fathers, Samia, Floral Image, Pure Adult, Amber Arcades, Gorillaz, Ladytron
- Live at Metro Chicago 2019 (Review) — Jawbox
- Charlotte Church’s Pop Dungeon @ Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK, 8th December, 2022 (Review) — Charlotte Church
- Hammered Hulls, Skull Practitioners, Clear Channel @ TV Eye, Ridgewood, NYC, 2nd December, 2022 (Review) — Hammered Hulls, Skull Practioners, Clear Channel
- Taylor Swift Announces Directorial Debut From Original Script (News) — Taylor Swift
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.