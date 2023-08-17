 Hot Tuna: Live at Sweetwater/Live at Sweetwater 2/Live in Japan (Mercury Studios) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 17th, 2023  
Hot Tuna

Live at Sweetwater/Live at Sweetwater 2/Live in Japan

Mercury Studios

By Ian Rushbury


Live at Sweetwater/Live at Sweetwater 2/Live in Japan bolts together three Hot Tuna live recordings—two from 1992 and one from 1997. The great thing is, most of the material could have been recorded in a bar in some dusty logging town in 1932. Well, apart from the cover of The Clash’s “Bankrobber” of course.

Mainstays Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady, and Michael Falzarano are joined by some genuine West Coast royalty in Bob Weir, Pete Sears, Wavy Gravy, and Maria Muldaur. The ensemble romp through a spirited and lively version of Bob Dylan’s “Maggie’s Farm” with the trademark vocal sneer intact.

All this material has been out twice before, but this new release packages them all together for the first time. There’s some marvellous material here—eclectic and beautifully played. If you haven’t already got it—and most Hot Tuna fans probably do—now’s your chance. I can’t imagine you’ll be in the least bit disappointed. (www.mercurystudios.co)

Author rating: 7.5/10

