



Cheap Trick Live at The Whisky 1977 Real Gone Music

In a confusing and uncertain world, we really need to be grateful for Cheap Trick. They started off great in ’77 and they’re still great today. Most critics however, would point at their late ’70s output as being their golden age, and this fantastic, four-CD set, Live at The Whisky 1977, might confirm that.

In an effort to sharpen up to record what was to be their second album, In Color, they booked four shows at the Whiskey a Go Go on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, packed it full of over excited power pop aficionados and rocked as hard as only a band with fire in their belly and a total belief in themselves can do.

There are so many great tunes across the four CDs—from the adrenaline rush of “Hello There” to the measured pop of “Oh Candy”—it’s easy to see why Japanese audiences lost their minds over the band and why America soon followed. To have one genre defining live album (the legendary At Budokan) under your belt is an incredible achievement. To now have two, is just showing off. (www.cheaptrick.com)

Author rating: 9/10