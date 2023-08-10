

Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter

Lana Del Rey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Carly Rae Jepsen, The 1975 Lollapalooza 2023, Grant Park, Chicago, US, August 3-6, 2023,

Photography by Kate Scott Web Exclusive



If you’ve ever been to Lollapalooza, you know that seeing all of your favorite bands can be overwhelming. There are incredible acts every half hour, and it can be hard to rush from one stage to the other in time to see every artist. This year, Chicago’s biggest festival made it even more difficult to choose between sets, boasting some of the biggest names in hip-hop, pop, and indie rock. What really stood out this year, however, were the amazing female-fronted acts that dotted the lineup. Dance duo SOFI TUKKER and pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen played some of the most energetic sets of the weekend, and pop star Karol G became the first Latina to headline Lollapalooza, drawing in a huge crowd on the first night and holding her own against the competing headliner, Billie Eilish.

Carly Rae Jepsen

On Friday, beabadoobee and Sabrina Carpenter led the pack as some of the best acts of the day, both artists delivering energetic sets. In the evening, 30 Seconds To Mars invited photographers onstage to shoot some of their final songs, giving the media a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and personal with Jared and Shannon Leto. Jared Leto also pulled fans out of the crowd to get onstage with them during their last song, creating a truly personal and momentous time for everyone. The 1975 closed Friday night, led by the ever charismatic (albeit problematic) Matty Healy. Fans of The 1975 showed up in the tens of thousands, proving that Healy’s antics are no match for the power of a fervent fanbase.

The 1975

While the rest of the weekend was interrupted by moments of rain and slightly chilly weather, some of the festival’s best moments happened while fans withstood the storms. Female artists The Linda Lindas and Maggie Rogers dominated Saturday’s lineup, while Sunday was all about hip-hop. Lil Yachty dove into his most recent album onstage, giving fans a glimpse into his new, psychedelic sound. Joey Bada$$ had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand, pulling out old songs from his debut mixtape 1999. Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper even joined Bada$$ onstage at the end of the set, proving that you just can’t go to a Chicago festival without running into Chance himself.

Joey Bada$$

Finally, Sunday closed with two powerhouse acts: Lana Del Rey and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Lana Del Rey’s crowd was packed with some of her most die-hard fans, many of them having waited in the same spot for over 10 hours. The Chili Peppers are true veterans of Lollapalooza, having joined the festival way back in 1992 when it traveled the country. Their set on Sunday night boasted some of their biggest hits as well as newer songs, giving fans a bit of everything from their song catalogue. This year’s Lollapalooza will be tough to beat, but we’re already looking forward to 2024’s lineup!

SOFI TUKKER

Red Hot Chili Peppers

beabadoobee

Karol G

Lil Yachty

Holly Humberstone

Foals