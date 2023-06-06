



North Americans Long Cool World Third Man

Web Exclusive

As North Americans, the brainchild of guitarist Patrick McDermott and Barry Walker on pedal steel, the duo create tranquil sonic soundscapes that, on the surface, are languid and meditative instrumental pieces that seem rather unassuming, with most well suited as nature soundtracks or background music. But a well-deserved deeper dive proves North Americans are masters at creating moods with an oscillating backdrop of subdued cadences, serene slide guitar, and lush orchestrations.

The nine tracks on Long Cool World ebb and flow with an airy and dreamy ambience as undulating loops and soothing layers come to a slow boil with McDermott’s subtly vibrant guitarwork and Walker’s pedal steel purr, leaving the listener feeling uplifted and in a better mood. (www.northamericanszone.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10