 North Americans: Long Cool World (Third Man) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 6th, 2023  
Subscribe

North Americans

Long Cool World

Third Man

Jun 06, 2023 Web Exclusive By Matt the Raven Bookmark and Share


As North Americans, the brainchild of guitarist Patrick McDermott and Barry Walker on pedal steel, the duo create tranquil sonic soundscapes that, on the surface, are languid and meditative instrumental pieces that seem rather unassuming, with most well suited as nature soundtracks or background music. But a well-deserved deeper dive proves North Americans are masters at creating moods with an oscillating backdrop of subdued cadences, serene slide guitar, and lush orchestrations.

The nine tracks on Long Cool World ebb and flow with an airy and dreamy ambience as undulating loops and soothing layers come to a slow boil with McDermott’s subtly vibrant guitarwork and Walker’s pedal steel purr, leaving the listener feeling uplifted and in a better mood. (www.northamericanszone.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 9/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent