



Drahla, The Membranes, Nightbus, bdrmm, Green Gardens Long Division 2023: A Preview,

Web Exclusive



Under the Radar has enjoyed some memorable times at Long Division over the years, but this weekend’s annual trip to Wakefield will be tinged with sadness. As it will also mark the festival’s last ever edition, having first opened its doors in 2011. Since then, Long Division has grown in size and stature while hosting performances from the likes of Ash, Sea Power, The Lovely Eggs (who will also be closing this year’s event), WH Lung, The Vaselines and loads more besides.

This year’s SOLD OUT event takes place over the weekend of Friday 9th and Saturday 10th June across nine stages situated in eight participating venues in and around Wakefield city centre. What’s more, each of the venues are within close proximity of one another. As with previous editions, Long Division 2023 boasts a mouth watering line-up of artists both established and new, and while clashes are always inevitable, Under the Radar has selected five we’re particularly excited about seeing.

bdrmm

(Saturday 10th, Venue 23, 1915-2000)

Hull four-piece bdrmm have made a significant impact on both the shoegaze and experimental music circuits since emerging just before the pandemic. Sonic Cathedral picked them up in 2019 and released a handful of singles culminating in excellent debut long player Bedroom, and since then they’ve continued to develop their sound. Encompassing new styles and ideas with every passing release. Eagerly anticipated follow-up I Don’t Know comes out next month and it promises to be one of 2023’s finest, so expect their set to be one of Long Division’s most talked about this weekend.





Drahla

(Saturday 10th, Theatre Royal, 1530-1600)

One of many acts to emerge from Wakefield in recent years, and arguably one of the city’s most renowned having signed to US independent Captured Tracks, who put out their debut album Useless Coordinates in 2019. Since then, Drahla have been busily writing and recording their second album which is due out later this year, so we’d advise not missing a rare opportunity to see them perform in their native city for the first time in a while.





Green Gardens

(Saturday 10th, Vortex, 1730-1800)

Leeds four-piece Green Gardens have been creating a stir recently with their arty post-punk, while recent single “Things I Didn’t Do” also marked their first release on esteemed independent label Come Play With Me. A supergroup of sorts; Green Gardens’ assorted members can also be seen moonlighting with the likes of Far Caspian, Sunflower Thieves and Carpet among others. Big things are expected in the future from this quartet so expect their set to be one of this weekend’s busiest.





The Membranes

(Saturday 10th, Venue 23, 2045-2130)

Having initially formed in 1977 and released literally dozens of records ever since, The Membranes can claim to be the most established and well-respected act on this year’s line-up. Headed by the inimitable John Robb on vocals and bass, their output incorporates numerous sounds and styles from punk rock to folk to industrial noise to shoegaze and more. Cited as an influence by a multitude of artists including My Bloody Valentine and The Stone Roses, The Membranes career spanning set is one that’s not to be missed.





Nightbus

(Saturday 10th, Unity Major Hall, 1445-1515)

Manchester based trio Nightbus have been creating a stir in recent months thanks to their dance-infused guitar pop, which contains elements of post-punk and melancholic indie in its make-up. Having only formed last year, Debut single “Way Past Three” came out on the So Young label in February to a wave of critical acclaim, followed by “Mirrors” a month later which picked up similar rapturous reviews. So we’re expecting their early afternoon set to be among Long Division’s many treats this weekend.

Of course, there’s lots more acts we’re excited to see too, so here’s the full Clashfinder of who’s playing where and when. (Please note Heartworms and Robbie & Mona will no longer be playing and have been replaced by Jason Moules and Jellyskin respectively)

For more information on Long Division please visit their Official Website.