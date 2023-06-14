

bdrmm bdrmm

bdrmm, The Membranes, Loose Articles, Drahla, Nightbus Long Division 2023, Wakefield, UK, June 10, 2023,

Photography by Andrew Benge Web Exclusive



All good things must come to an end, and after twelve years of standing out as one of the most independent and musically diverse festivals of its kind Long Division is no more after today. The brainchild of Dean Freeman and borne out of Rhubarb Bomb fanzine, itself brought out of semi-retirement to mark the final event. Long Division hasn’t just put Wakefield on the musical map, it’s also provided an outlet for many of the city’s (and surrounding areas) aspiring young artists while enabling local independent labels like Philophobia Music to spread its wings and wares beyond their own backyard as it were.

So it’s perhaps fitting that one of the biggest names (Long Division doesn’t do headliners as such) on this year’s bill just happened to be Arab Strap, the band whose second album Philophobia gave birth and inspiration to the aforementioned record label. As with all great festivals; and throughout the years Long Division’s programming has been second to none; there are clashes galore, and with this year’s event also selling out in advance some venues prove harder than others to get into.

As well as hosting internationally recognised acts, it’s also a poignant day for several local ones too, with both the past, present and future among Wakefield’s music scene represented today. Indie pop trio The Research are playing their first show in fifteen years at the Theatre Royal this evening and have even pressed up a limited edition twelve-inch single to mark the occasion. While fellow Wakefieldians St Gregory Orange also find themselves treading the boards together for the first time in over a decade at the same venue, their electronica-meets-The Bad Seeds schtick proving incredibly popular with Long Division’s early risers.

St Gregory Orange

One of Wakefield’s finest exports in recent years are post punk noiseniks Drahla, so its no surprise they draw one of the largest crowds of the day also in the Theatre Royal. Playing a six songs set that clocks in at just under half an hour, they’re a short, sharp shot of adrenaline that also sets a high bar for what’s to follow. Recent single “Lip Sync” and early 45 “Fictional Decision” are particular highlights in a set that’s both balmy and incisive in equal measures. Meanwhile over in The Hop - which also sells the best selection of locally brewed beers in Wakefield - the soothing tones of Daisy Dorothy offers a glimpse at the future sound of Wakefield.

Another band with eyes on the future are Manchester trio Nightbus, and although the current line-up has been together less than a year they’ve already managed to release one of 2023’s finest debuts in the shape of double A side seven-inch “Way Past Three”/“Mirrors”, both of which feature prominently in this afternoon’s set. Musically veering between the guttural post-punk of Kleenex via passing nods to Joy Division amidst a collage of Banshees/Bunnymen/Cure riffs before occasionally continuing from where The xx left off. Nightbus are an exciting proposition that will only get better the more shows they play.

Under the Radar have been big advocates of fellow Mancunians Loose Articles for a long time now, and while sound issues make Natalie Wardle’s vocals inaudible for the first couple of songs they’re still one of the most exhilarating live bands on the circuit. “Chaos” and “Kick Like A Girl” go down a storm as the moshpit spreads down the front while blast from the past “Snake” brings their set to climactic end.

Loose Articles

Growing queues mean we’re torn between leaving Venue 23 to try and get into the Vortex for Green Gardens, but risk missing bdrmm, or staying where we are and securing a decent spot for Hull’s finest. Under the Radar chooses the latter, and by the closing segment of opener “Alps” is glad that we did. Playing a set that’s split 50-50 between material off forthcoming second album I Don’t Know and the familiar likes of “Happy” and “Three” that announced their arrival just before the pandemic hit. Forty-five minutes later, everyone present is left awestruck at they’ve just witnessed. While 2023 is still only at its half stage, bdrmm’s unstoppable ascent into the big league looks set to continue unabated. You have been warned!

Experimental post-punk stalwarts The Membranes also deliver a ferociously intense performance that focuses heavily on material from 2019’s excellent What Nature Gives… Nature Takes Away long player. With bass player and vocalist John Robb an inimitable focal point, ably assisted by long time collaborator Peter Byrchmore on guitar and Amelia Chain on keyboards, The Membranes are still a colossal force to be reckoned with forty-three years on from their first release.

With brings us round full circle to another dilemma. Arab Strap, The Lovely Eggs or a curry? On this occasion, Wakefield’s finest eaterie Bengal Palace wins the vote, and we’re left to reminisce the passing of one of the UK’s most treasured festivals over a scorching hot Chicken Tikka Phaal.

Farewell Long Division, you will be sorely missed.