 Courtney Marie Andrews: Loose Future (Fat Possum) - review | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 1st, 2022  
Subscribe

Courtney Marie Andrews

Loose Future

Fat Possum

Nov 01, 2022 Web Exclusive By Chris Thiessen Bookmark and Share


Like a weighted blanket on a chilly autumn evening, Courtney Marie Andrews’ voice offers irresistible, tangible warmth and comfort to any who will listen. She’s like Brandi Carlile in this way, drawing on the folk stylings of Joni Mitchell and allowing her powerful voice to take center stage on showstoppers like 2018’s “May Your Kindness Remain.” But Andrews is a closer adherent to the sounds of the ’70s than Carlile, creating comfort music that feels more contemporary to Eagles and Tom Petty than a descendant of them. Despite being so in touch with the past, on her new album Loose Future, Andrews embraces the present as a dear gift to be cherished.

Loose Future at its best is like a summery breeze, such as on “Satellite,” where she is happy to just revel in the love of her “favorite piece of the sky” over sparkling fingerpicking and interstellar electric guitar flourishes. The way Andrews’ music rides on the wind sometimes allows it to fade into the ambience, especially in its slower moments (“On the Line”). But more often than not, Loose Future invites us into a place of delight and reminds us that “These Are the Good Old Days,” that it’s okay to eschew the five-year plan and greet the future with open hands, that a gratuitous smile or warm song can be truly life-giving. (www.courtneymarieandrews.com)

Author rating: 7/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 3/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent