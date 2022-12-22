Nazz
Lost Masters & Demos
Purple Pyramid/Cleopatra
Dec 22, 2022 Web Exclusive
Things could have ended up a lot differently for Nazz, if its songwriter hadn’t fallen in love with Laura Nyro. Initially the band, led by the barely 20-year-old Todd Rundgren, were an above average, anglophile garage band, but it didn’t take too long for its Who-inspired sound to morph into something else entirely. Lost Masters & Demos charts the evolution of the band using the acetates of their forgotten gem of its second album as the roadmap.
Lost Masters & Demos works hard to make amends for earlier mistakes. If you can cope with some snap, crackle, and pop from the original acetates, you’ll be gifted with raw and delicious versions of some superb, overreaching power pop. If Rundgren hadn’t been seduced by Nyro’s highbrow singer/songwriter stylings and stuck to worshipping Pete Townsend, who knows what Nazz may have achieved. Let’s be grateful that we got what we got. (www.cleorecs.com)
Author rating: 8/10
Average reader rating: 6/10
