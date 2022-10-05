



Phoebe Green Lucky Me Chess Club

Web Exclusive

On this impressive debut, Phoebe Green, who hails from Manchester, England, proves herself to be a songwriter of both style and substance. She’s self-aware lyrically and has a deft ability to craft slyly addictive melodies across layered pulsating electronic soundscapes. And despite the glossy production on an album which sees Green ditch the guitar in favor of distorted synth-pop, she manages to root herself in Northern kitchen sink realism as she embarks on an uneasy journey of self-discovery.

Album opener “Break Your Heart” is a sophisticated, albeit low key, introduction to Green’s new direction, whilst the album’s title track, “Lucky Me,” has menacing synths swirling around Green’s agile vocals, which switch between world weary dead panning to sugar sweet harmonies. There’s a hint of the sophisticated pop minimalism of Billie Eilish on “Make It Easy” and previous single “Crying in the Club” is a real highlight with an irresistible chorus. “Won’t Sit Still” is a sumptuous glittering slice of electro pop noir, whilst “DieDieDie” demonstrates Green’s ability to create vulnerable dark pop music imbued with a genuine tension. “Leach” is another a propulsive slice of dream pop and a fine example of Green’s ability to produce something brilliantly unexpected replete with caustic lyrics such as “I’ll stay empty so I can consume/The life that I’ll suck out of you.”

Lucky Me is an unquestionably accomplished debut and certainly marks Green out as singularly talented songwriter who isn’t afraid to confront her demons and if not actually beat them at least come to an uneasy truce, and reach a place of equanimity. (www.phoebegreenmusic.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10