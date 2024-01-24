Marvin’s Revenge @ The Bodega, Nottingham, UK, January 20, 2024,



Nottingham is a city on the cusp of a wave right now as far as its music scene is concerned. For the first time in years, there’s a plethora of bands and artists emerging across the city and even further afield around the county and surrounding areas. While the success of Sleaford Mods this past decade undoubtedly garnered attention on the region, the likes of Do Nothing, Divorce, FatCat Records signings Midnight Rodeo and Ferocious Dog have all made steady inroads towards national recognition in recent times. While experimental ambient trio Eyre Llew went even further afield, harnessing suitors around the world after touring various parts of Europe and South East Asia.

If the seeds were sewn by all of the above, the ripened harvest they’ve produced has seen the likes of Bloodworm, Otala, Bored Marsh, Sobscene and tonight’s headliners, Marvin’s Revenge emerge as key contenders to be the next big thing to break out of the city.. What’s even more exciting is the genuine DIY spirit and supportive nature that’s conducive to the Nottingham scene right now. Headlining Backyard Festival, an all day event that’s managed to sell over 200 tickets with proceeds going to MacMillan Cancer Support and packing out the Bodega’s intimate confines in the process, while Marvin’s Revenge might be the biggest names on the bill, today has been a collective effort that exemplifies the local scene.

Organiser in chief Louis Gately is a focal figure throughout the day. His band Soaphead playing their regular set early doors before Gately takes centre stage later for a guest appearance singing lead vocals with Marvin’s Revenge on “Jack (Let Go Of The Door)”, the trio’s most recent single which almost lifts the roof off the venue and several shoes off numerous crowdsurfers’ feet. In the audience, members of Otala, Sobscene, Sancho Panza and Midnight Rodeo (among others) can be seen bouncing along to the various sets on offer while bands share various players - Sex Toy Vending Machine‘s bass player also doubles up with political activist hardcore punks Skitz Wizards for instance - adding to the feeling of general camaraderie and good vibes throughout the day and night.

Musically, the majority of the line-up focuses on the heavier side of the Nottingham scene with the aforementioned Skitz Wizards and melodic grunge outfit PASTE both drawing sizeable moshpits out front to their entertaining schtick. Sex Toy Vending Machine are another interesting combo, even without their regular drummer. With a sound veering between lo-fi slacker indie rock and effects-heavy shoegaze they sound the most fully-formed of the undercard to break through next. But that’s not to say any of the other acts on display aren’t at a similar level.

Nevertheless, its Marvin’s Revenge who the smart money is on to progress beyond the region over the coming months. Originally hailing from the Derbyshire town of Wirksworth but now primarily based in Nottingham, the trio have grown from their humble beginnings into a colossal unit worthy of their peers. Citing the likes of The Jesus Lizrd, The Melvins, Nirvana and The Sound as influences, their repertoire has seen the outgrow songs only written six months ago. Instead choosing to focus on a seven-songs set consisting of four previously unreleased compositions alongside three off last year’s excellent VR Porn EP, which attracted both critical acclaim and radio play on BBC 6Music. The trio - Luke Eaton (bass, vocals), Oliver Sammels-Moore (guitar) and Job Gregory (drums) - have become a taut machine in recent months that understandably sends the room into a frenzy from the moment newie “Whorl” opens their set to the final embers of gargantuan closer “VR Porn”. Having witnessed the band several times over the past eighteen months, its difficult to pick an exact point where “shit got real” so-to-speak, but last March’s incendiary performance supporting Canadian punk legends Fucked Up would be as good a place to start as any.

However, tonight’s blistering set represents a no-holds-barred exercise in sonic exorcism, each song delivered as if it were to be their last. Which on this form it most definitely won’t be. By the end, there’s sweat dripping off the walls and ceiling, items of footwear and clothing strewn across the dancefloor and a general feeling that 2024 might just be the year Nottingham broke.

Watch this space.