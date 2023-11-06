



Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Mojo Warner

Web Exclusive

By 2010, Tom Petty’s career was in a weird place. He hadn’t made a great record with The Heartbreakers since 1999’s Echo. That album’s follow up, 2002’s The Last DJ, was underwhelming at best, and he subsequently gave The Heartbreakers a rest, opting for his next release the folk-y solo album Highway Companion.

But you can’t keep a good band down for long, and The Heartbreakers were resurrected for 2010’s Mojo. Reissued on double red vinyl and as a digital Extra Mojo Version with two additional tracks, Mojo was the sound of Tom Petty ramping back up in true blues fashion. Blues albums by rock and roll stars can be dubious undertakings if not done properly, and to bring The Heartbreakers back with such a conceit may have been risky business. However, with Mojo, Petty and company do the blues right.

The sound of Mojo is that of a crack band letting loose in the studio, laying things bare and just playing. Songs like “I Should Have Known It,” “Takin’ My Time,” and the epic album closer “Good Enough” are some of the grittiest, rawest of Petty’s catalog. And although tracks like “No Reason To Cry” and “Something Good Coming” are beautiful and tender, most of Mojo is the sound of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers digging in their heels.

As for the digital-only tracks, “Help Me” is a perfect harmonica-filled Sonny Boy Williamson II cover, and “Mystery of Love” is a glorious bluesy stomp. It’s just a shame these two couldn’t have been squeezed onto the LP; they are easily as necessary as the rest of Mojo‘s glorious Heartbreakers return. (www.tompetty.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10