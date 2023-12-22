



Social Distortion Mommy’s Little Monster (40th Anniversary Reissue) Craft

It’s easy to say that now legendary Orange County band Social Distortion came out swinging on this, their very first album from 1983. That would be true, but it’s easy to overlook the fact that they had spent years up to that point honing their craft (they formed in 1978). They had also released numerous singles and compilation tracks showcasing their sound up to that point, with a few lineup changes making the album’s lineup consist of singer/guitarist Mike Ness, guitarist Dennis Dannell, bassist Brent Liles, and drummer Derek O’Brien.

That said, this is not only the band’s high-water mark, but one of the greatest punk records ever made. It just oozes cool, rebelliousness, and an IDGAF attitude while combining hook after hook on classics like “Telling Them,” “It Wasn’t a Pretty Picture,” my favorite “All the Answers,” or the closer, almost epic-like “Moral Threat.” The fact that even at this stage, their roots rock and glam influences were fairly easy to spot, and that this is an extremely well-recorded and well-played album, made it stand out both back then and now as one of the very best SoCal had to offer from its fertile hardcore punk scene.

As for this specific version; well it’s very easy to be cynical about these sorts of reissues and thus they are (fairly or not) sometimes seen as a well, cynical, cash grab by labels looking to exploit fans’ love of a classic and legendary album by trying to get them to buy it yet again for the umpteenth time. And yes, Social Distortion’s 1983 debut Lp Mommy’s Little Monster has been reissued numerous times over the years, but this is the first time the album has been in print since a very limited issue in 2019 also on Craft/Bicycle.

Therefore, we should celebrate that such a great album has been made a little more widely available, as there are five different color variants along with a black vinyl version. More to the point, each of them was mastered by the great Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering and cut from the analog master tapes and if one has any doubts, it jumps out of the speakers immediately. I’ve heard the ‘89 XXX reissue, the 1995 Time Bomb CD, and the version on the 2016 box set The Independent Years and this is definitely the best sounding version. Furthermore, unlike every previous vinyl reissue, this release finally replicates the gatefold of the original 13th Story version, complete with lyrics and credits. Therefore, if the Social Distortion or early ‘80s SoCal punk fan in your life doesn’t have a copy of this or needs a replacement, one of these would make an excellent holiday gift. (www.socialdistortion.com)

Author rating: 9.5/10