 Moonage Daydream: The Life and Times of Ziggy Stardust (Anniversary Edition) | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 7th, 2022  
Subscribe

David Bowie, with photos by Mick Rock

Moonage Daydream: The Life and Times of Ziggy Stardust (Anniversary Edition)

Published by Genesis Publications

Dec 07, 2022 Web Exclusive By Hays Davis Bookmark and Share


In 2002, Moonage Daydream: The Life and Times of Ziggy Stardust was issued in a signed, limited edition and later issued as a condensed version. For this anniversary edition, Genesis Publications returns the book to its original form, and fans of David Bowie and his Ziggy period will find this large-format, hardcover edition to be an irresistible run through one of Bowie’s most dazzling, celebrated, and important periods.

Photographer Mick Rock shot Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust experience from the spring of 1972 through the following year, and over 600 of those images are presented here. Bowie’s notes bring the period to life with his own personal, vivid details, tracking his activity onstage and backstage, from hotel rooms to photo shoots and get-togethers with celebrity pals. Setlists, handwritten notes, posters, and other ephemera add notable period color. And throughout, in various versions of makeup and dress, the figure of Ziggy Stardust looms large and endlessly fascinating.

“The idea of a larger-than-life style rock figure struck me around the end of 1970,” said Bowie. “For me, and several of my friends, the ’70s were the start of the 21st century.

“The main platform would be, other than shoes, ‘We are the future, now.’ And the only way of celebrating that was to create it by the only means at our disposal. With, of course, a rock ’n’ roll band.” (www.genesis-publications.com)

Author rating: 9/10

Rate this book
Average reader rating: 10/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent