



David Bowie, with photos by Mick Rock Moonage Daydream: The Life and Times of Ziggy Stardust (Anniversary Edition) Published by Genesis Publications

Web Exclusive

In 2002, Moonage Daydream: The Life and Times of Ziggy Stardust was issued in a signed, limited edition and later issued as a condensed version. For this anniversary edition, Genesis Publications returns the book to its original form, and fans of David Bowie and his Ziggy period will find this large-format, hardcover edition to be an irresistible run through one of Bowie’s most dazzling, celebrated, and important periods.

Photographer Mick Rock shot Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust experience from the spring of 1972 through the following year, and over 600 of those images are presented here. Bowie’s notes bring the period to life with his own personal, vivid details, tracking his activity onstage and backstage, from hotel rooms to photo shoots and get-togethers with celebrity pals. Setlists, handwritten notes, posters, and other ephemera add notable period color. And throughout, in various versions of makeup and dress, the figure of Ziggy Stardust looms large and endlessly fascinating.

“The idea of a larger-than-life style rock figure struck me around the end of 1970,” said Bowie. “For me, and several of my friends, the ’70s were the start of the 21st century.

“The main platform would be, other than shoes, ‘We are the future, now.’ And the only way of celebrating that was to create it by the only means at our disposal. With, of course, a rock ’n’ roll band.” (www.genesis-publications.com)

Author rating: 9/10