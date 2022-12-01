



Guards More Cover Songs CGR

Web Exclusive

Ten years after Guards released its first (brief) set of cover songs—aptly titled Cover Songs—Richie Follin and company are back with another creatively titled release, More Cover Songs. The 12-song set is less an attempt at imaginative revisions than it is an homage to inspirational favorites. In covering songs by artists as wide-reaching as The Everly Brothers and The Cure, Guards is offering melodic tributes to help keep their influences afloat for new listeners.

That’s not to say that every remake is entirely on-the-nose, but the beauty of More Cover Songs is largely found in the sonic flourishes added—as compared to, say, Ryan Adams responding to Taylor Swift. The guitar work and synth punch on Feist’s “My Moon My Man” makes Follin’s version the preferred one, while The Velvet Underground’s “White Light White Heat” is given a tighter garage treatment for greater effect.

An unorthodox approach would have been appreciated on a couple of songs here, most notably the remake of Raspberries “Go All the Way” which lacks the important charisma of the original. However, these songs represent an intriguing portal into Guards’ influences and an interesting mix with some key improvements. (www.guards.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 5.5/10