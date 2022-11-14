



Gilla Band Most Normal Rough Trade

Web Exclusive

Dublin quartet Gilla Band have been making cathartic uneasy listening for over a decade now (previously under the name Girl Band), and their third album, Most Normal, continues where both its predecessors left off. “I spent all my money on shit clothes,” declares singer Dara Kiely on lead single “Eight Fivers,” while claiming “I can dress up in plastic bags” on the industrial clatter of “Bin Liner Fashion.” Clothes get a mention again too on the woozy “Red Polo Neck” and although Most Normal is every bit as obtuse as one has come to expect from Gilla Band, it represents more of a short sharp shock than either 2019’s The Talkies or 2015’s Holding Hands With Jamie, yet remains every bit as exhilarating. (www.gillaband.com)

Author rating: 8/10