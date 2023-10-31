 Nils Lofgren: Mountains (Cattle Track Road) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 31st, 2023  
Nils Lofgren

Mountains

Cattle Track Road

Oct 31, 2023 By Ian Rushbury


It’s easy to forget that as well as being a stalwart of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band, Nils Lofgren is a solo artist of great renown.

For his first studio album since 2019’s Blue With Lou, Lofgren has surrounded himself with pals like Ringo Starr, Neil Young, and the late David Crosby. It shows that Lofgren’s talent remains undiminished by time.

Although Mountains starts with a couple of strong pop rockers in “Ain’t the Truth Enough” and “Only Tickets Out,” the album is generally populated with midtempo or ballad material, which is a shame, given that Lofgren is capable of writing concise, tough material.

That said Mountains is a decent album by an artist who, although having nothing to prove, still needs to create. And that is a very good thing. (www.nilslofgren.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10

