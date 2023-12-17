



Mozart Estate Mozart Estate @ The Lexington, London, UK, December 9, 2023,

Photography by E. Moore Web Exclusive



Following the release of their album Pop-Up! Ker-Ching! And The Possibilities Of Modern Shopping, the UK tour of Mozart Estate coincides with the reissue of Felt’s iconic single Primitive Painters, coming out on the band’s original label Cherry Red. The limited edition 10” vinyl is accompanied by a music video, directed by former The Jesus and Mary Chain’s bassist and now independent filmmaker Douglas Hart. Showing unseen Super 8 footage, it is a snapshot of the 80s independent music scene attempting to strike a balance between niche and mass. A frontman of Felt back then and at the helm of Mozart Estate now, Lawrence Hayward aka Lawrence has never shied away from pop culture. His latest work deals with its side effects and inevitable consumerist aspects.

At The Lexington, Lawrence appears in his trademark blue cap, sunglasses and leather jacket displaying the word ‘kill’ on the back. The latter item brings to mind Ian Curtis, portrayed by Sam Riley in Control. With his outfit suggesting postmodern eclecticism, the band’s enigmatic frontman succinctly describes the happening. “Welcome to the world of pop,” he greets the audience – primarily longtime fans of the artist who have seen him in various creative incarnations. Since the early days of Felt, Lawrence has remained a cult figure, admired by people with various experiences in music – from enthusiasts to music industry professionals. Among his fans are Hot Chip, Girls co-founder Christopher Owens and Belle and Sebastian singer Stuart Murdoch, to name a few.

Clocking in about an hour, the set traverses the wacky glam-rock territory of Lawrence’s previous project Go-Karl Mozart and the Mozart Estate record. While vintage clothes and some of the instruments allude to the past, the titles of the tracks and lyrics make relevant references to the consumption-driven frenzy of contemporary life: from propulsive glam-tinged “I’m Gonna Wiggle” sharing the ironic stance of The Kinks’ Muswell Hillbillies to jingle-esque “Poundland”, referring to the well-known destination of pragmatic shoppers. “When You Are Depressed”, one of the songs from Go-Karl Mozart’s fourth album Mozart’s Mini-Mart seemingly hints at Lou Reed as Lawrence intones the lyrics describing the malady in detail: When you’re depressed, there is no hope / The room stays dark, you just can’t cope / Your will suppressed, your heart is still / In this void, you feel so ill.

Even so, The Mozart Estate’s final gig in 2023 has an ambience that is far from gloom. Good humour and playfulness on songs such as “Electric Rock & Roll” and “Record Store Day” reignite the spark. “Hey guys, we are really taking off tonight, yeah?”, asks Lawrence, as if he was surprised by the warm reception of the audience. In the end, everyone is rewarded with an encore, featuring the new single “Vanilla Gorilla”. The final “City Centre” spreads the electrifying sensation that the title implies. A warm and gratifying appearance as always.