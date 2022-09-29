Marlon Williams
My Boy
Dead Oceans
Sep 29, 2022 Web Exclusive
Once Sharon Van Etten did it, and Angel Olson did it, and even The Cactus Blossoms did it, maybe all rootsy artists were destined to cast aside their sound to make a synthesizer record. Marlon Williams is no exception, but with the superb My Boy, he pulls off this trick with aplomb.
This is effectively his dance-pop move, and he mostly forsakes the Americana of his previous records (his voice ensures continuity). The Aussie clearly has a lot of fun—the title track bounces along rather nicely, and “Thinking of Nina” is a winner. One could quibble over the inorganic details, but that’d miss the larger picture of My Boy’s growth. (www.marlonwilliams.co.nz)
Author rating: 8/10
