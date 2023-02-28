 Neighbourhood Weekender: A Preview | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Pulp

Pulp, CMAT, Confidence Man, Self Esteem

Neighbourhood Weekender: A Preview,

Feb 28, 2023 By Andy Von Pip Web Exclusive
The Neighbourhood Weekender festival returns to Victoria Park in Warrington UK over the weekend of 27th & 28th May 2023 for its fourth outing. Undoubtedly this year, the corduroy-clad jewel in the festival’s crown is the return of the legendary Pulp who headline on Sunday 28th May 2023 as part of their ‘What we do for an encore’ live tour. It may be one last chance to hear the band perform classics such as “Babies”, “Lipgloss”, “Something Changed”, “His N Hers” and of course “Common People.”

Jarvis Cocker says: “We asked, What exactly do you do for an encore? Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So… We are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along & make some noise. See you there.”

After a second consecutive UK number one album, legendary duo Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott (the Beautiful South) will return to close out the main stage on Saturday night. The eclectic line contains a mixture of old and new favourites which include Mercury-nominated Self Esteem, ( Interview here) and up and coming artists such as post-punk poets English Teacher, CMAT’s pop/ country crossover and Liverpool indie band STONE who have been touring Europe with the Kooks (also on the bill) . There’s also your ultimate festival band Confidence Man ( Live review here) who will all converge on Warrington for a weekend of live music across three stages.

Weekend tickets are available here

Accessibility

There is a 2-4-1 ticket scheme for festivalgoers who cannot enjoy the festival without a personal assistant or carer. After purchasing a ticket, you can request a 2-4-1 ticket via email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)




