



Phoebe Hunt Nothing Else Matters Thirty Tigers

Web Exclusive

2020 was a year of reckoning for the world—in all the obvious ways, but also for many artists. In a world where people consumed art (or didn’t) in an entirely new way, it was a year of creative reckoning. Artists of all mediums took stock and recalibrated, broke down and built back up. For Nashville singer/songwriter Phoebe Hunt, the frustration of being separated from her band, The Gatherers, became too much. So Hunt decided to make something of her forced solitude.



Hunt’s existing catalog is a full band affair, with her voice and fiddle at the forefront of lushly produced records. Her sound is reminiscent of country-bluegrass greats like Emmylou Harris or Allison Krauss, though she isn’t a copycat. Instead, she adds to the growing canon of current country-bluegrass revivalism by taking it a step further. Nothing Else Matters is the polar opposite. Stripped to nothing but voice and fiddle, the new album is a boldly intimate portrait of an artist simultaneously in flux and fully grounded.



Hunt intentionally chose to have no “bells and whistles” on this album, and this is obvious in the clarity of the sound—Hunt’s warm voice bumps along with her fiddle playing, and these small jolts of imperfection add to the feeling that she is in the room with you. It is easy to imagine Hunt playing to a small group of people after a meal, fire burning in a wood stove.



The real star of the record is Hunt’s fiddle playing. She makes the most of her instrument as non-traditional accompaniment, weaving melodies in and out with her vocal lines and giving the violin ample time on its own. A lesser musician might botch these arrangements, doing too much of one thing and not enough of another—but Nothing Else Matters is a balanced and singular listening experience. The question “Is this enough?” is what guides Nothing Else Matters, and while perhaps these songs don’t match the complexity or grandeur of her usual work, the answer is obvious: yes, this is, joyously, enough. (www.phoebehuntmusic.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10