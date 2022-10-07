



Will Sheff Nothing Special ATO

Web Exclusive

Dropping the Okkervil River name 20 years after his first full-length release may seem like an odd choice at first, but after listening to Will Sheff’s solo “debut” one can understand where the change was called for. Nothing Special is a platter of rich, reflective, folk rock-inspired tracks—all clocking at five minutes or longer—that’s easily recognizable as the work of the same person who long fronted that beloved Austin indie band, but consciously attempts something different. Very low key, but oh-so-listenable. (www.okkervilriver.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10