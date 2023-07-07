



Graham Nash Now BMG

Web Exclusive

Graham Nash at the age of 81, miraculously still sounds like Graham Nash. If you played any of the tracks from his 2023 album, Now, after playing a tune or two from his 1971 debut Songs for Beginners, you’d be in no doubt that it was the same guy. The 21st century Nash may use shorter notes when he sings than his younger self, and a bit of rawness has crept into the voice, but it’s still a lovely thing to hear. That cannot be said for many of his peers.

Now is Nash’s first studio album since 2016’s This Path Tonight. It’s not the pension top-up, phoned in nonsense that the more cynical amongst us may have expected, but a collection of beautifully measured compositions that bring out the best in Nash’s voice and never strays into maudlin territory. And the great news is, he’s still a bit pissed off, which gives some of the material here, an edge. In “Stars and Stripes” he sings, “I always thought that we would make it in the end/But my optimism’s out of sight.” On “Golden Idol” he turns his attention to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. It’s safe to say that Mr. Nash isn’t a Republican and he doesn’t shy away from telling you why he isn’t.

Now reaches back to Nash’s past but doesn’t linger there longer than it needs to. If you think that there should be a mandatory retirement age for popular music performers, this record might make you have a rethink. (www.grahamnash.com)

Author rating: 7/10