 Graham Nash: Now (BGM) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, July 7th, 2023  
Subscribe

Graham Nash

Now

BMG

Jul 07, 2023 Web Exclusive By Ian Rushbury Bookmark and Share


Graham Nash at the age of 81, miraculously still sounds like Graham Nash. If you played any of the tracks from his 2023 album, Now, after playing a tune or two from his 1971 debut Songs for Beginners, you’d be in no doubt that it was the same guy. The 21st century Nash may use shorter notes when he sings than his younger self, and a bit of rawness has crept into the voice, but it’s still a lovely thing to hear. That cannot be said for many of his peers.

Now is Nash’s first studio album since 2016’s This Path Tonight. It’s not the pension top-up, phoned in nonsense that the more cynical amongst us may have expected, but a collection of beautifully measured compositions that bring out the best in Nash’s voice and never strays into maudlin territory. And the great news is, he’s still a bit pissed off, which gives some of the material here, an edge. In “Stars and Stripes” he sings, “I always thought that we would make it in the end/But my optimism’s out of sight.” On “Golden Idol” he turns his attention to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. It’s safe to say that Mr. Nash isn’t a Republican and he doesn’t shy away from telling you why he isn’t.

Now reaches back to Nash’s past but doesn’t linger there longer than it needs to. If you think that there should be a mandatory retirement age for popular music performers, this record might make you have a rethink. (www.grahamnash.com)

Author rating: 7/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent