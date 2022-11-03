



October Drift October Drift @ Komedia, Brighton, UK, 30th October, 2022,

Photography by Andy Robbins Web Exclusive



October Drift are a band that is fuelled by human connection. References are littered throughout songs from their latest record I Don’t Belong Anywhere, be they reflections on long distance relationships or the empty frustration having to watch a friend’s final journey through a laptop screen. But it is through their incendiary and tireless live performances that they have forged a close connection with their audience.

As everyone looks stage-wards in anticipation for the band’s arrival, singer Kiran Roy makes his way through the crowd to a lone microphone stand placed directly in the middle of Komedia’s dancefloor. Strumming his guitar, shrouded in shadow, he starts to sing “Lost Without You” before the rest of the band make their way to their instruments and tread on their fuzz pedals to set light to the opening track.

Without a barrier in front of them, the separation between stage and audience is almost non-existent. Roy regularly ventures amongst his spectators like the Pied Piper, trailing his microphone lead behind him mid-song. Animated guitarist Daniel Young also flings himself among those in the front few rows during a raucous “Airborne Panic Attack” that perhaps rocks the hardest of all the tunes in their setlist tonight.

“Webcam Funerals”, “Parasite” and “Insects” all shine with a satisfying fix of Young’s grungy guitars and the thud of bass, which is tonight provided by Jack Barrett who proves an able stand-in for the band’s regular four-string man Alex Bispham.

There’s no lull at any point and the band remain tight throughout, regardless of where they find themselves performing from within the room. Roy’s antics are never confrontational. Instead, they help create a collective experience that clearly resonates with those in front of them – many of who significantly sport the band’s t-shirts as a sign of that connection they feel with the Taunton-based group.

Along with their relentless energy and chorus packed tunes, it is these little moments that make October Drift’s live experience so engaging and memorable. They never lose the basic essence of what makes a fantastic live rock band.

After the band bring the main set to an end with livewire versions of debut album singles “Forever Whatever” and “Oh The Silence”, Roy once again ventures into the crowd with drummer Chris Holmes on harmonies for an intimate rendition of “Old and Distant Memory”. It is yet another special moment that tops off a special performance from a special band.