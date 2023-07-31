



Lloyd Cole On Pain EarMUSIC/Edel

When Lloyd Cole released his debut album Rattlesnakes as the frontman of The Commotions in 1984, the UK charts were full of synth-based, high production pop. The top two biggest selling singles of the year were both by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, with Wham!, Duran Duran, and Nick Kershaw close behind. What was conspicuous by its absence was well-read, artful janglepop, which in the mid-’80s, was Mr. Cole’s stock in trade. Was he being a contrarian? Who knows, but On Pain is probably the album he should have released in 1984 if he wanted to catch the zeitgeist.

On Pain is solo album #12 for Cole. He’s moved casually through edgy NYC alt rock with his early ’90s albums through aleatoric synth-based experiments and finally ended up utilizing a keyboard texture-dominated, low key approach. It works beautifully. In spite of being co-produced by Chris Hughes, famous for some very wide-screen productions, On Pain is tightly contained. Commotions keyboardist Blair Cowan and guitarist Neil Clark add some deft touches to songs like “More of What You Are” and especially “This Can’t Be Happening,” which benefit from this very controlled approach. The last track, “Wolves,” however sees the players stretch out a little. Running at over seven minutes, the song’s seductive groove uncoils purposefully, augmented by some tastefully applied Eno-esque guitar.

The typical Cole trademarks are here in abundance—the sharp lyrics; the simple but effective melodies; the deftness of touch. However, On Pain combines them with a little bit of what he was trying to avoid in the ’80s, in a very pleasing and effective manner. (www.lloydcole.com)

Author rating: 8/10