



Steve Marriott Packet of Three (Expanded Edition Remastered) Iconoclassic

Web Exclusive

Up to this point a CD-only reissue label, this is Iconoclassic’s first vinyl release and as ever, they knocked this one out of the park. This is an expanded edition of a career-spanning 1984 live album from the legendary former Small Faces and Humble Pie frontman Steve Marriott. This is also the first time the full show has ever been released on vinyl (and the first issue of it in any form in over 20 years) and so now it’s been expanded to a 13-song double LP.

This show functions as a defacto greatest hits, with Small Faces (“Whatcha Gonna Do About It,” All or Nothing”) and Humble Pie (“I Don’t Need No Doctor”) material played brilliantly by Marriott (who was an astonishingly gifted guitar player along with his formidable vocal skills). He was joined by bassist Jim Everton and drummer Fallon Williams (thereby this power trio was cheekingly coined the Packet of Three). They also performed choice cover songs such as Jimmy Reed’s “Shame, Shame, Shame” (sung by Leverton) and Rufus Thomas’ oft-covered “Walkin’ the Dog.” There’s even a version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising” here, but instead of playing it straight, they turn it into a slow burning blues jam.

Another highlight is the almost sidelong version of the Humble Pie hit “Thirty Days in the Hole” that takes up the vast majority of side three. It also features informative liner notes from Ralph Chapman that put this show and time period in the context of Marriott’s career as well as his action-packed but troubled life. If you’re a fan of any of Marriott’s previous groups or just a fan of raw, hard, primal blues rock played for loyal fans in a pub setting, this release is an absolute must-have, as it is for fans of the original single LP or vinyl fans who want to have the full track order. (www.iconoclassicrecords.com/album/packet-of-three/)

Author rating: 8/10