Peel Dream Magazine
Pad
Slumberland
Oct 10, 2022 Web Exclusive
Having ridden on a wave of critical acclaim with 2020’s second LP, Agitprop Alterna, Joseph Stevens’ third record as Peel Dream Magazine is arguably his most personal to date.
Essentially a solo concept album of sorts, Pad tells the story of Stevens parting company with the rest of his band and attempting to rejoin. “Not in the Band” and “Jennifer Hindsight” revel in tales of desolate isolation, with Stevens swapping the fuzzy dream-pop of old for something more tranquil and easy listening.
Echoes of Stereolab and Broadcast rub shoulders with Van Dyke Parks-style commentary on the glorious “Self Actualization Center,” while closing number “Back in the Band” celebrates Stevens’ return to the fold with a lounge lullaby that borrows its underbelly from Burt Bacharach and Kevin Shields in equal measures. (www.peeldreammagazine.bandcamp.com)
Author rating: 7/10
Average reader rating: 7/10
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Thea & The Wild Share New Album ‘Deadheading’ (News) — Thea & The Wild
- Premiere: Jeremy Squires Shares New Single “Hymnal” (News) — Jeremy Squires
- Check Out Photos of Riot Fest 2022 – Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sleater-Kinney, The Linda Lindas, and More (Review) —
- Say Sue Me Release Covers EP In Honor of 10th Anniversary (News) — Say Sue Me
- SAULT Release New EP (News) — SAULT
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.