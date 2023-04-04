



Paint Studio: IFC Films

Director: Brit McAdams

Web Exclusive



In an era of paint-by-numbers biopics, Owen Wilson happily splatters well outside the lines with his new Bob Ross homage, Paint. Carl Nargle, his protagonist in this surreal independent comedy, isn’t a mere send-up of the famed public access artist and instructor, a man who inspired a generation of viewers to put brushes to easels. Wilson wanteds to delve deeper than that, and he succeeded in Paint by dialing back the fratty Wedding Crashers and Starsky and Hutch humor that made him a household name. The result: subtle new shades to his stoner-ladiesman persona.

Much of Paint’s drama centers on the toxic undertones of Nargle’s womanizing. He’s at first fawned over at the Vermont PBS station which broadcasts his enchanting instructions on how to fill up canvases with endless variations of the same woodland mountain. Among those adoring colleagues is his inept station manager (a gleefully bumbling Steven Root, of Barry and Office Space fame). Lucy Freyer also shines as a secretary and Nargle’s latest flame. She is besmirched enough to abandon years of veganism when he treats her to a veal fondue dinner during one of the film’s funniest scenes. Equally effective are her female counterparts who are jealous of her tryst with the TV painter. Wendi McLendon-Covey plays a set decorator who lovingly plucks Nargle’s finished paintings out of the camera frame at first, but eventually fantasizes — out loud — about watching him burn in hell. Most compelling of all: Michaela Watkins as Katherine, Nargle’s ex and greatest love, who is the brains powering the entire station yet also drives some of the film’s best slapstick, especially while clumsily hiding outside his home while he argues with Freyer’s oblivious character.

Nargle’s good steed with those PBS staffers sours when another painter joins their ranks. Ciara Renée plays that rival as a smooth talking understated bohemian whose esoteric concepts leap off her canvas and render Nargle’s creations moot. Before long, the staff shifts their affection to Renée’s character, and cast off Nargle for not only being a neglectful user that took them for granted, but also a stagnated artist who can’t stop smearing his canvases in a vain attempt to capture the same old mountain vista.

As the once charmingly laid back, but low-key entitled Nargle contends with one humiliation after the next, Wilson couldn’t be less interested in the showboat-y outrage that lesser comedies rely on. His spin on a Bob Ross-type is almost defiantly understated, as he whispers and mutters in protest and even elicits true pathos by staring agape at his spiraling descent. That makes his inevitable breakdown all the more rewarding, especially because he evokes Jackson Pollock as much as Bob Ross in a climactic scene furthered by a perfectly curated ‘70s country soundtrack.

sAnyone with even a passing knowledge of Bob Ross (not to mention the meme he has become) knows his PBS painting segments were so endearingly earnest they teetered on the surreal. Paint captures not only that spirit but also the absurd undertones of the once-beloved mellow male archetype. Better still: it has him reconcile with his privilege and finally learn the masterful strokes that he’d put off applying in his work, and with his coworkers. Yes, the film’s slow pace and singular humor won’t appeal to the wide swaths who queued up for Wilson’s biggest blockbusters. But given the star’s near-perilous mental health struggles and how poorly some of his prior roles have aged, Wilson’s introspective turn here reveals hard earned and admirable new hues from a performer once content to paint all his parts with the same fratty-slacker brush.

Author rating: 7/10