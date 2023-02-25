



The Notwist, Pip Blom, KOIKOI, SIKSA Peel Slowly And See: A Preview,

Under the Radar heads to the city of Leiden in the Netherlands next month for the 13th edition of Peel Slowly And See. Billed as “Leiden’s most adventurous music festival”, Peel Slowly And See started in 2013 as an initiative of local independent record store Velvet Music Leiden, and is now coordinated by a collective of programmers and organizers. With such a distinctive broad spectrum of genres represented at its annual event, Peel Slowly and See is ideal for any music enthusiast curious to explore new horizons.

Past events has seen artists as diverse as Shortparis, Ashley Henry, La Jungle, Rosemary Loves A Blackberry, Kayla Painter, Lewsberg, Altın Gün, Personal Trainer, Tramhaus, Red Brut, Global Charming and Neighbours Burning Neighbours.

This year’s edition takes place on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th March and sees legendary German outfit The Notwist headline the main event with acclaimed Dutch indiepop sensations Pip Blom and Serbian experimental post punks KOIKOI among those also on the bill.

Friday 10th March sees the Resistor venue play host to the Peel Slowly And Pre Party featuring Rotterdam sludge/garage rock duo VULVA, experimental artist SNACKBAR the ambassador aka Matthias König, local six-piece De Kooi and enigmatic singer/performance artist Lik De Kikker, with Under the Radar’s Dom Gourlay (i.e yours truly) playing a DJ set after the bands until the early hours.

Saturday 11th March is the main event and takes place on the stages of Gebr. De Nobel, Scheltema Leiden and Marktsteeg 10 in the Leiden Culture Quarter.

Aside from the aforementioned headliners The Notwist, Pip Blom and KOIKOI (RS), the rest of the line-up includes progressive Dutch metallers Terzij De Horde, Belgian psychedelic folk sextet Luster, Polish duo SIKSA (think Lydia Lunch fronting Sleaford Mods or Crass) and French electronic artist Gwyn Wurst.

See the poster and playlist below for the full programme with scheduling and stage times to be confirmed shortly.

