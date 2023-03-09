 Play Like a Man: My Life in Poster Children | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 9th, 2023  
Subscribe

Rose Marshack

Play Like a Man: My Life in Poster Children

Published by University of Illinois Press

Mar 09, 2023 By Frank Valish Bookmark and Share


In Play Like a Man, Poster Children bassist Rose

Marshack details her life in the late ’80s, ’90s, and beyond in the band in which she made her name. Poster Children came out of Champaign-Urbana, IL in the late ’80s and subsequently rode the wave of “alternative rock” to modest success, a stint at a major label, and tours in support of bands like Sponge, Better than Ezra, and Fugazi (though glommed in with the former two in terms of tour support, the band’s aesthetic always resonated more closely with the
latter). Marshack structures this memoir to surround tour diary blog entries, which she began in the ’90s and continued through the band’s more recent resurgence. In doing so, Play Like a Man details Marshack’s tour exploits, but the book as a whole paints a broader picture of life in a band suffering through the ins and outs of trying to make a name for itself within the structures of both independent and major labels. What it does most successfully, however, is shine a light on who Marshack is as a person, an avowed computer enthusiast and programmer who parlayed her academic studies into revolutionizing how technology is used within the context of band life and CD technology, finally settling back into academia as a university professor once the halcyon band days dwindled, and ultimately finding a way to carve out a living doing both of the things she enjoys.

(www.press.uillinois.edu)

(www.posterchildren.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

Rate this book



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent