PREGOBLIN
PREGOBLIN @ Third Man Records, London, UK, December 15, 2023,
Dec 18, 2023
Photography by Anna Yorke
London-based collective PREGOBLIN played their final show of 2023 in Third Man Records’ Blue Basement venue over the weekend and Under the Radar photographer Anna Yorke was there to capture the highlights. Essentially the brainchild of capital based singer, songwriter, musician and all round creative Alex Sebley. 2024 promises to be a big year for the band with their long-awaited debut LP PREGOBLIN II set to come out on 23rd February via Strap Originals.
They’ve also announced a series of shows supporting Pip Blom in February of next year, calling in at the following :-
Saturday 17th Leicester Academy 2
Monday 19th Cambridge Junction 2
Tuesday 20th Brighton Chalk
Wednesday 21st London Heaven
