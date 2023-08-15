 Steely Dan: Pretzel Logic (2023 Vinyl Reissue) (Geffen/UMe) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 15th, 2023  
Subscribe

Steely Dan

Pretzel Logic (2023 Vinyl Reissue)

Geffen/UMe

Aug 15, 2023 Web Exclusive By Ian Rushbury Bookmark and Share


The first track on Pretzel Logic is “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number.” Really, that’s all you need to know about the album. If that was the only tune on it, it would be a must have. And there are 10 more songs as good as that one on it.

Pretzel Logic walks the line between studio perfection and rock and roll, with a swagger. There’s urgent uptown funk with “Night by Night,” glorious pop with “Barrytown,” and exemplar yacht rock with “Any Major Dude Will tell You.” There’s even a cover of Duke Ellington’s “East St Louis Toodle-Oo” with Walter Becker on a talk box, last used on Peter Frampton’s “Show Me the Way.” Probably.

The only criticism one can level at Pretzel Logic is that it’s a bit front-loaded. The great stuff is on side one, while the merely good stuff is on side two, although the title track gives it a welcome lift halfway through.

People of “a certain age” often use the phrase “they don’t write ‘em like this anymore!” And in the case of Steely Dan, they’re probably right. Okay boomer—you win. (www.steelydan.com)

Author rating: 8/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent