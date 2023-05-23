



Prima Queen @ The Boileroom, Guildford, UK, May 18, 2023

Photography by Andy Robbins



Taking to the stage to a soundtrack of “Rhinestone Cowboy”, Prima Queen clearly appreciate the appeal of a timeless classic.

They’re not quite at that stage yet but, after support slots with Wet Leg and The Big Moon along with a string of gorgeous singles, tonight marks the opening night of their own headline tour to promote debut EP Not The Baby.

It’s with two-year-old “Chew My Cheeks” that they open their set though. It’s a song that immediately shows of the magic of Kristin McFadden and Louise Macphail’s lush vocal harmonies, glassy clean guitars and country-tinged pop hooks.

McFadden’s voice in particular on “Back Row” and “Invisible Hand” has the richness and depth as reminiscent of someone like Christine McVie in Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours-era stadium pomp as it is of contemporaries like Phoebe Bridgers and Katy J Pearson. These songs are earworms about love and life, with a timeless appeal that reaches out to everyone from 6Music dads to die-hard Swifties.

Macphail takes the lead on the more stripped back “Crow” and “Butter Knife”, as McFadden swaps her guitar for violin. On “Butter Knife” in particular, McFadden’s elegant instrumentation adds an extra dimension that really elevates an already poignant song (about the loss of Macphail’s aunt to Alzheimer’s disease) onto another level.

“Eclipse”, yet another pop-banger laced with bittersweet tales of young adulthood, brings the set to a close on a sugary-sweet high.

In just over a month’s time they’ll be performing it on the hallowed ground of Worthy Farm at Glastonbury Festival. Don’t be surprised if it helps turn Prima Queen into one of this summer’s breakout acts.