 Red Letter Days | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, February 2nd, 2024  
Subscribe

Matt Pryor

Red Letter Days

Published by WashedUp Books

Feb 02, 2024 By Frank Valish Bookmark and Share


Matt Pryor is the frontman for the band The Get Up Kids, which made a name for itself in the early to mid-aughts at the height of the emo craze. Red Letter Days is his memoir. But not really.

Red Letter Days purports itself to be Pryor’s “debut novel.” It is taken from journal entries from 1990-2000 and is as such more of a tour diary of Pryor’s early band days. The book is a “novel” insomuch as Pryor avoids naming names or providing dates or much context to the journeys he chronicles in the book’s relatively short chapters. The problem is that this conceit does not give Pryor anonymity. Those who pick up Red Letter Days will undoubtedly be fans of Pryor and his bands, and making readers play connect the dots with his story can be frustrating. And yet, taken on its own, if one were able to separate the writer from the writing, Red Letter Days can easily stagnate. One feels like both the casual reader and the Get Up Kids fan would have been happier with a little more meat on the bone, so to speak.

Pryor shares any number of anecdotes herein and his days as a struggling musician desperate to avoid (unsuccessfully, mind you) the “emo” tag may be revelatory for diehard fans. But the book doesn’t seem to transcend in the way that Pryor intends.

(www.washedupbooks.com)

Author rating: 5.5/10

Rate this book



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent