 The Pretenders: Relentless (Rhino) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 13th, 2023  
Subscribe

The Pretenders

Relentless

Rhino

Dec 13, 2023 Web Exclusive By Ian Rushbury Bookmark and Share


The Pretenders’ twelfth album, Relentless, opens with “Losing My Sense of Taste”—a brisk, aggressive rocker which combines late ’70s sass with a slightly world-weary view. At her stage of the game, vocalist/guitarist Chrissie Hynde could have easily rested on her laurels, but this record showcases her commitment to moving forward. Alongside her guitarist and songwriting partner, James Walbourne, the band builds on the sturdy foundation of 2020’s Hate for Sale.

The album is a showcase of the versatility and durability of the band. “The Copa” highlights Hynde’s distinctive vocals, while “Promise of Love” casts a glance towards the band’s golden era, but avoids self-plagiarism or pastiche beautifully.

Throughout Relentless, Hynde grapples with her place in the contemporary rock landscape, infusing every song with a tangible energy. Rather than attempting to recreate past successes, tracks such as pop-rock gem “Let the Sun Come In” showcase her refusal to rely on the same old formula. “Look Away” strips back the sound to a simple acoustic setting, further emphasizing the album’s diversity.

The album’s closing track, “I Think About You Daily,” could easily have collapsed under the weight of the subject matter. A beautifully sung treatise on love and loss, tastefully scored by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, brings the curtain down on a record that can sit proudly at the top table of The Pretenders’ work to date. (www.thepretenders.com)

Author rating: 8/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent