



The Pretenders Relentless Rhino

Web Exclusive

The Pretenders’ twelfth album, Relentless, opens with “Losing My Sense of Taste”—a brisk, aggressive rocker which combines late ’70s sass with a slightly world-weary view. At her stage of the game, vocalist/guitarist Chrissie Hynde could have easily rested on her laurels, but this record showcases her commitment to moving forward. Alongside her guitarist and songwriting partner, James Walbourne, the band builds on the sturdy foundation of 2020’s Hate for Sale.

The album is a showcase of the versatility and durability of the band. “The Copa” highlights Hynde’s distinctive vocals, while “Promise of Love” casts a glance towards the band’s golden era, but avoids self-plagiarism or pastiche beautifully.

Throughout Relentless, Hynde grapples with her place in the contemporary rock landscape, infusing every song with a tangible energy. Rather than attempting to recreate past successes, tracks such as pop-rock gem “Let the Sun Come In” showcase her refusal to rely on the same old formula. “Look Away” strips back the sound to a simple acoustic setting, further emphasizing the album’s diversity.

The album’s closing track, “I Think About You Daily,” could easily have collapsed under the weight of the subject matter. A beautifully sung treatise on love and loss, tastefully scored by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, brings the curtain down on a record that can sit proudly at the top table of The Pretenders’ work to date. (www.thepretenders.com)

Author rating: 8/10