 Re:SET @ Chicago Riis Park, US, June 23-25, 2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, July 3rd, 2023  
Subscribe

boygenius

LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, boygenius

Re:SET @ Chicago Riis Park, US, June 23-25, 2023,

Jul 02, 2023 By Candace McDuffie Photography by Bryan Kwon (boygenius, Steve Lacy) & Kevin Condon (LCD Soundsystem) Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


Re:SET, the inaugural multi-artist outdoor concert series, came to a conclusion last weekend and boasted an absurd array of talented musicians. Originally conceived as a bold alternative to the typical concert experience, RE:Set took place over four weekends during the month of June in 12 cities across four US regions. The ambitious endeavour proved to be fruitful, though, as fans left feeling dazzled by a localized experience that truly put artists first.

The series’ headliners included Steve Lacy, boygenius and LCD Soundsystem. Each act delivered a catalog full of hits that invigorated onlookers. However, they weren’t the only artists along for the ride. RE:Set also recruited the likes of: IDLES, James Blake, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange, Big Freedia, Toro Y Moi, Jamie xx, L’Rain and Fousheé. That’s not to say there weren’t slight weather-related inconveniences in a couple of cities, but ultimately the love of music prevailed. Here are some of the best moments from RE:Set.

boygenius
boygenius
boygenius
boygenius
boygenius
boygenius
boygenius
boygenius
boygenius
boygenius
boygenius
boygenius
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent