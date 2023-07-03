boygenius
LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, boygenius
Re:SET @ Chicago Riis Park, US, June 23-25, 2023,
Jul 02, 2023
Photography by Bryan Kwon (boygenius, Steve Lacy) & Kevin Condon (LCD Soundsystem)
Re:SET, the inaugural multi-artist outdoor concert series, came to a conclusion last weekend and boasted an absurd array of talented musicians. Originally conceived as a bold alternative to the typical concert experience, RE:Set took place over four weekends during the month of June in 12 cities across four US regions. The ambitious endeavour proved to be fruitful, though, as fans left feeling dazzled by a localized experience that truly put artists first.
The series’ headliners included Steve Lacy, boygenius and LCD Soundsystem. Each act delivered a catalog full of hits that invigorated onlookers. However, they weren’t the only artists along for the ride. RE:Set also recruited the likes of: IDLES, James Blake, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange, Big Freedia, Toro Y Moi, Jamie xx, L’Rain and Fousheé. That’s not to say there weren’t slight weather-related inconveniences in a couple of cities, but ultimately the love of music prevailed. Here are some of the best moments from RE:Set.
