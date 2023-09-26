 Riot Fest, Douglass Park, Chicago, US, September 15-17, 2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Sep 26, 2023 By Candace McDuffie Photography by Taylor Nettnin Web Exclusive
Chicago’s infamous Riot Fest conquered Douglass Park for another year full of unforgettable sets from rock’s most prolific musicians. Founded in 2005 and independently owned, the festival has become synonymous with providing music lovers a space where they can become fully absorbed in performances by their favourite artists.

Past headliners include Nine Inch Nails, Ice Cube, Bikini Kill, My Chemical Romance and Wu-Tang Clan. The 2023 edition, like previous Riot Fest iterations, was bursting at the seams with talented and historical acts. Parliament Funkadelic, alongside the one and only George Clinton, lit up the Rise Stage on Friday.

The Cure, whose set lasted for over two hours, closed out the festival with frontman Robert Smith sounding as potent as ever on the main stage. They weren’t the only bands to enchant the crowd. The energy emanating from experimental facet Death Grips was palpable. Head Automatica’s set was enjoyably upbeat, with lead singer Daryl Palumbo promising fans new music along the way.

Say Anything channeled their righteous rage, while The Used effortlessly delivered two decades worth of hits. Foo Fighters reminded attendees why they remain rock royalty after 30 years and Ben Gibbard pulled double duty with both Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service. Here are photos from some of Riot Fest 2023’s most memorable moments.

Kim Gordon
Kim Gordon
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters
Olivia Jean
Olivia Jean
George Clinton
George Clinton
White Reaper
White Reaper
The Wrecks
The Wrecks
The Postal Service
The Postal Service
Turnstile
Turnstile
The Breeders
The Breeders
Head Automatica
Head Automatica
The Dresden Dolls
The Dresden Dolls
Death Grips
Death Grips
Viagra Boys
Viagra Boys
Eshu Tune
Eshu Tune
LS Dunes
LS Dunes
LS Dunes
LS Dunes
The Cure
The Cure
The Dresden Dolls
The Dresden Dolls
Eshu Tune
Eshu Tune
The Postal Service
The Postal Service
Frank Turner
Frank Turner
100 Gecs
100 Gecs
LS Dunes
LS Dunes
The Dresden Dolls
The Dresden Dolls




