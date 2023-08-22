

RXPTRS @ Rock City Beta, Nottingham, UK, August 17, 2023

It’s a Thursday evening, on one of the hottest days our – otherwise disappointing – summer in the UK has afforded us, and we are waiting in Rock City’s infamous basement room to see one of the hottest up and coming bands kick off their UK tour. RXPTRS are about to bring their thrashing and dancing to the stage on their ‘The World on My Tongue’ tour and they are going to do it in style.

Having discovered the nostalgic, yet enigmatic sound of RXPTRS last year, I have been waiting patiently for the Bristol-based five-piece to grace the Midlands; excited to see them bring their sound and energy to life. Fresh from a summer of festival appearances, I was not disappointed.

Leicester-based Alt Rock band Our City Fires opened as support, bringing heavy melodies and a tight set, followed by a full metal onslaught by local hardcore outfit Those Once Loyal ,who presented a pounding set, encouraged a two-man circle pit and left us with ringing ears and racing heartbeats.

In complete contrast, RXPTRS’ entered the stage to the familiar disco beat of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (well, ‘“I Wanna Dance With The RXPTRS!”), before launching full throttle into a forty-five minutes set; showcasing a glowing set list of new album tracks from last year’s release Living Without Death’s Permission and older tunes such as the heavy “Rot”. As a band they are tight and they breathe joy through their performance as much as encourage it in the audience; lead singer Simon Roach is every bit the charismatic frontman with an incredible vocal range – from his powerful screams to melodic vibrato – at times reminiscent of Billy Talent’s Benjamin Kowalewicz, yet unique and exciting.

The beauty of RXPTRS’ sound, whilst there are nostalgic nods that are bound to appeal to life-long metalheads, they are non-conformist in their efforts to blend the best of rock, punk and metal and create something completely new and unique. It was a privilege to see them in Rock City’s Basement – because I suspect it won’t stay that way for long. Grab your tickets whilst you can; 2023 really is the Year of The RXPTR.