



Lightning Seeds See You in the Stars BMG

Web Exclusive

Although it’s been more than a decade since we’ve heard from Lightning Seeds, little dust has accumulated on Ian Broudie’s production skills or pop songcraft. Given he’s one of the guiding forces for the British pop sound of the ’90s, a sensibility from that era has always lingered in his Seeds work. Here, it lends these 10 songs a brightness even when the subject matter turns melancholy. The title track—written by Broudie to help cope with the death of an old friend—finds hope even in loss, and is a truly moving example of mourning through music. (www.lightningseeds.co.uk)

Author rating: 7/10