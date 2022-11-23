 Lightning Seeds: See You in the Stars (BMG) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022  
Lightning Seeds

See You in the Stars

BMG

Nov 23, 2022 Web Exclusive By Austin Trunick Bookmark and Share


Although it’s been more than a decade since we’ve heard from Lightning Seeds, little dust has accumulated on Ian Broudie’s production skills or pop songcraft. Given he’s one of the guiding forces for the British pop sound of the ’90s, a sensibility from that era has always lingered in his Seeds work. Here, it lends these 10 songs a brightness even when the subject matter turns melancholy. The title track—written by Broudie to help cope with the death of an old friend—finds hope even in loss, and is a truly moving example of mourning through music. (www.lightningseeds.co.uk)

Author rating: 7/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 1/10



Comments

There are no comments for this entry yet.

