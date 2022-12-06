

Shinedown, Asking Alexandria, Zero 9.36 Shinedown, Asking Alexandria, Zero 9.36 @ Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK, 29th November, 2022,

Photography by Juliana Gourlay Web Exclusive



We arrived to an already packed arena on a Tuesday evening; anticipation heavy in the air as Shinedown fans young and old awaited the triumphant return of arguably one of the best arena-level bands out there.

Support acts Zero 9.36 and Asking Alexandria had gone to great lengths to warm the crowd up, but it was clear as soon as the lights went down - introducing a montage of band footage, interspersed with COVID-19 news reels - who we were really there to see.

Opening with the thundering “Saints of Violence and Innuendo” from their latest release Planet Zero, Shinedown stormed the stage, every inch the powerful showmen; armed with melodic riffs and angry ballads. Brent Smith donned his familiar ringleader-esque persona as he zigzagged from one side of stage to the other, tearing his way through incredible renditions of “Devil” and “Planet Zero”.

But just as the band wowed their fans with pyrotechnics and stunning fireworks, to heavy anthems from their extensive catalogue, citing almost twenty years in the business; they can still command the stage with beautiful poignancy and positive conversations around mental health. Their performance of single “Daylight” was a true highlight of the evening, backed on piano by the multi-talented Eric Bass to a swaying constellation of phones. Zach Myers couldn’t help but bring out his cover of the Oasis anthem “Don’t Look Back in Anger’” and to be fair to him, he did a stellar job!

The energy that each band member brought to the stage was a spectacle to behold, like four parts of one vibrant, dynamic unit working together to bring the very best in heavy rock performance. A galactic effort from Shinedown continued to cement them as a band not to be missed on their European tours! Until next time….