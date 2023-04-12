



Slave Show Time Iconoclassic

Web Exclusive

First off, let’s get the logistics out of the way here. This is the Dayton, OH “Fungk” (the “g” reflecting the spiritual influence the group always had) group Slave’s sixth album from 1981 and amazingly, the first time it’s ever been reissued as a stand-alone CD. It was reissued in 2005 along with the 1982 album Visions of the Light on a single CD released on the Collectables label. This is especially confounding given that “Snap Shot” was a hit at the time, reaching #6 on the soul singles charts. Nevertheless, it was the last time Slave were really a prominent presence on the R&B charts, but they sure burned bright and made it count! Unique in their catalog, Show Time is a landmark, albeit underheard, album that is both is of a piece with other “alternative funk” music (somewhere between the disco/punk fusion on labels like 99 and Ze and other more “traditional” funk from the Parliament Funkadelic/Ohio Players school) made in the early ’80s. Slave also prefaces today’s flourishing alternative R&B scene (drummer/lead vocalist Steve Arrington, who dominates the proceedings here, is a huge influence on Thundercat, amongst others) by about 40 years as well!

For all of its accomplishments, though, it’s a wonder that this didn’t take the world by storm. “For the Love of U” is quite simply one of the best R&B ballads I’ve ever heard. The song is influenced prominently by Sam Carter (who had previously worked with jazz artists like Gil Scott-Heron and His Midnight Band along with Donald Byrd’s Blackbyrds, to name a few) and features a soprano sax intro by his brother Cedell Carter, it has Arrington’s astonishing lead vocals on the verses and Danny Webster (who has sang it live as recently as 2014) on the bridge. Simply put, it should’ve been a massive crossover hit, but it wasn’t even released as a single. Neither was the infectiously catchy “Party Lites,” a track many Slave fans also think should’ve been a hit and that was huge in Chicago and Detroit, but never spread nationwide.

This CD sounds magnificent and tacks on a 7-inch version of “Wait for Me” along with a 12-inch version of “Snap Shot” and extensive liner notes from A. Scott Galloway. The bottom line is that if you’re a fan of this album, Slave, or early ’80s funk of any sort, you need to hear this album and this edition would be an ideal place to start. (www.iconoclassicrecords.com/album/show-time/)

Author rating: 8.5/10