



Rush Signals (40th Anniversary Edition) UMR/EMI

The ’80s were a funny time for hard rock bands. The prevailing trends of synths, clean lines and digital perfection did not suit a large portion of that notoriously conservative genre. The choices seemed to be either throw up your hands and run in the other direction until it was all over or roll up your sleeves and have a go at being “contemporary.” Rush chose option B and made it work.

Signals, originally released in 1982 and now being somewhat belatedly reissued in honor of its 40th anniversary, is the first of a series of keyboard-dominated albums by the band and is arguably the most successful. Synthesisers had been used to great effect on their previous record, 1981’s Moving Pictures, but Signals sees them placed front and center.

"Subdivisions" and "Chemistry" especially benefit from a move away from the "classic" Rush sound. The album's first single, "New World Man," is a gem—combining sequencers with a sparse guitar arrangement and a light reggae feel, this song may have made diehard rockers slightly nervous. Those that braved Rush's "new direction" were rewarded with a fine collection of modern sounding hard rock, which has taken its rightful place at the top table of their recorded output. (www.rush.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10