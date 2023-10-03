



Blonde Redhead Sit Down For Dinner section1

Web Exclusive

Since their debut in 1995, Blonde Redhead have epitomized the definition of indie rock. Always marching to the beat of their own drummer, the band has avoided pigeonholing by following their instincts instead of following trends and experimenting and exploring varied musical landscapes with each release while creating a distinctive and interesting indie rock sound.

They perhaps peaked with 2007’s 23 and/or 2010’s Penny Sparkle; both excellent albums that perfectly combine ethereal sweeping cinematic soundscapes and delicate electronics, with dreamy pop melodies and beguiling vocals.

Now the trio—Milan-born twin brothers Amedeo Pace (singer/multi-instrumentalist) and Simone Pace (drummer) and enigmatic singer/multi-instrumentalist Kazu Makino—are once again leading us in another direction. Tenth album Sit Down For Dinner leaves any signs of quirky art rock in the rearview mirror and instead soaks in a reflective and moody marinade of early ’70s soft rock.

Fortunately the album starts strong as the familiar sounding opener and first single “Snowman,” and second track “Kiss Her Kiss Her” are the most recognizably Blonde Redhead songs on the album and seem like a lost tracks from—or an extension of—the fluid dream pop of the aforementioned 23 or Penny Sparkle. But there’s a difference between showing a refined, confident maturity and wandering aimlessly through a decades old uninspiring genre.

Though Blonde Redhead have always had a knack for creating engaging and crafty ethereal pop, they miss the mark on a few of the tracks on Sit Down For Dinner. The subdued vocal harmonies and acoustic folk influences of ’70s soft rock doesn’t just seep into the leisurely melodies, but whole songs are built around the aesthetic (think Midlake’s The Trials of Van Occupanther). Meant to be contemplating and enchanting, they fall a little flat since they lack the richer sound of intricately layered dream-pop and fleshed-out orchestrations found on other elite tracks “Before,” “Sit Down For Dinner Pt 2,” and melancholic closer “Via Savona.”

As a whole, Sit Down For Dinner doesn’t quite capture the magic and sonically bright tunefulness from the previously mentioned albums, but it has enough of the genuine Blonde Redhead brilliance, especially those parts with Makino’s lush voice, to make it a worthwhile listening investment. (www.blonde-redhead.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10