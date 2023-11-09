



The Three O’Clock Sixteen Tambourines Yep Roc

In 1983, The Three O’Clock released its breakthrough album, Sixteen Tambourines. The Paisley Underground four-piece’s original name, Salvation Army, had become problematic for reasons you can probably guess, and its equally fantastic debut, released under the old name, had been released the year prior. As such, Sixteen Tambourines is in effect the band’s sophomore album. It, however, represents a rebirth, in more senses than one.

The Salvation Army record was garage-y, a slab of ten Nuggets-y bangers that were raw while still betraying all the pop chops that the band would showcase as The Three O’Clock. Sixteen Tambourines is something of a different beast, while obviously a product of the same band. You see, where The Salvation Army shambled, Sixteen Tambourines sparkles. Harmonies soar, with voices of guitarist Louis Gutierrez, bassist and lead singer Michael Quercio, and keyboardist Mike Mariano all in the mix. Keyboards swirl. And tempos, anchored by the drum work of Danny Benair, push the pop forward at a pleasing pace.

The album’s opener, “Jet Fighter,” was a minor college radio hit, but from there, things get a bit more twee with songs like “Stupid Einstein” and “And So We Run,” both which benefit from light vocals, harmonic interplay, and an overall chiming, shiny presence (think something like a slightly heftier—only slightly, mind you—version of late ‘80s Sarah Records’ output). Things continue on in this manner for the album’s remaining seven tracks, sprinkling in some horn-filled bliss (“When Lightning Starts”) and a Bee Gees cover (“In My Own Time”).

Sixteen Tambourines is reissued here in LP format from Yep Roc in celebration of the album’s 40th anniversary, with beautiful clear green vinyl and a double-sided, front-and-back cover featuring new band images from the time. Revisiting Sixteen Tambourines 40 years later makes clear how much of a treasure this band was and what a lost classic this album still feels like. (www.yeproc.com)

Author rating: 8/10